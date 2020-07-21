Transcript for COVID-19 infections estimated 10 times higher than 1st reported: CDC

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Tuesday night. And we begin tonight with the coronavirus and the president just ahort time ago in his first coronavirus briefing since April, saying the pandemic, quote, will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Our Jon Karl asking the president about the president getting tested daily. The president saying, every two days or so. And Jon asking whether there should be more money spent for testing for Americans still waiting for hours in blistering heat and then waiting more than a week, in some cases, for results. What the president says about that tonight. And this evening, the new report from the CDC revealing the number of infections here in the U.S. Is likely step times higher than reported. Of course, the numbers that have been reported are already more than 141,000 lives have been lost. More than 1,000 more lives in just the last 24 hours. 58% of them in the south. More than 3.8 million confirmed cases, but that new estimate from the CDC could mean that tens of millions more Americans may have been infected. The study across ten cities and states. And tonight in Florida, more than 9,000 new cases. 136 more deaths. One nurse telling under the circumstances tonight her hospital has only one icu bed left. Texas tonight also reporting more than 9,000 new cases. And in one Texas county alone, 85 babies have tested positive since March and at least one instant has died. All of that driving the very real questions tonight about when and how schools should open. Congress asking executives from top drug companies if they would send their own children back and what they said. And so we begin tonight with ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida. Reporter: Tonight, that alarming new report from the CDC. The number of covid-19 infections in the first months of the pandemic estimated to be likely ten times higher than previously thought. The study looking at antibody tests in ten cities and states from March to may finding depending on location the case rate could be 6 to 24 times more than initially reported. We're now in July, with hospitalizations on the rise in 40 states. The south looking like the northeast did in April. Moments ago, in his first coronavirus briefing since April, president trump acknowledging the severity of the pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Reporter: Hospitals like Baptist health here in Miami pushed to the brink. It's exhausting. Every day, we feel like we're in a race, a marathon. Reporter: With just one icu bed left, nurse Rachel Evers says it's wearing on the staff. Compared to March and April, what are we seeing now in the icu? Oh, March was just the tip of the iceberg. And every day, it's coming into more patients and they're very sick. Reporter: As cases rise, the debate over reopening schools raging. The clock is ticking. Reporter: Mindy grimes-festge is one of dozens of educators and parents suing governor Ron Desantis, who wants kids back in the classroom. The governor suggested that teachers who don't want to go back inside of a classroom could do something like take a I mean, we know that teachers in Florida don't get paid that much teachers in general across the country don't. But to say -- to make that statement just lets us know that he is not in touch with what's happening. Back to school, because I've been looking at this data every day. Reporter: Tonight, the virus continuing to take a deadly toll on frontline workers. Fiana tulip mourning her mother, Isabelle papadimitriou, a respiratory therapist in Dallas. Writing this scathing obituary blaming politicians and their lack of action for her death writing, "Like hundreds and thousands of others, she should still be alive today." Even invites Texas governor Greg Abbott to her mother's funeral saying his statewide mask mandate was too little, too late. I invited him so that he can see behind these numbers there are real people who are suffering. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., this striking image. The national nurses union placing 164 pairs of shoes on the lawn of the capitol to mourn their fallen. You think about all those front line workers. Victor with us now from Miami and Victor, we heard about the concern obviously that continues about schools. How the virus could effect children that could bring it home to parents and grandparents. You've also got news tonight about summer camps? Reporter: David, all summer camps in Miami are now closed after some campers and a counselor tested positive. That is just going to further complicate the debate over reopening schools. David? Victor Oquendo, thank you. Of course, Texas also a hot spot.

