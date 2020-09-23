Creek Fire now largest in California history

The wildfire has burned roughly 190,000 acres and damaged nearly 1,000 structures. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who blames the fires on climate change, passed an executive order to reduce car emissions.
0:12 | 09/23/20

