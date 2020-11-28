Crowds gathered for post-Thanksgiving deals despite COVID-19 warnings

More
Some U.S. stores saw an early morning rush of shoppers, but many were largely empty.
4:35 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds gathered for post-Thanksgiving deals despite COVID-19 warnings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:35","description":"Some U.S. stores saw an early morning rush of shoppers, but many were largely empty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74433987","title":"Crowds gathered for post-Thanksgiving deals despite COVID-19 warnings","url":"/WNT/video/crowds-gathered-post-thanksgiving-deals-covid-19-warnings-74433987"}