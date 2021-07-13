Transcript for Cuban Americans protest across US

After historic protests, tonight news on demonstrators now arrested in Cuba. Social media apps being blocked. And what we're now seeing in south Florida tonight. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, Miami's cuban-american community taking to the streets for a third day in a row, blocking a major highway for hours, demanding the the U.S. Take action in support of the demonstrators in Cuba. Security forces cracking down on protesters and the press on the island just yesterday. Officers in riot gear lining the streets, taking people into patrol cars. But today, Havana quiet. Soldiers still on the streets. A u.s.-based legal aid organization confirming more than 100 have been arrested, and while some have been released, the whereabouts of many still unknown. Ever since they took part in the largest series of demonstrations to hit Cuba in a generation. Protesters calling for freedom as food and medicine shortages devastate the island. With pressure mounting on the Biden administration, the government is reviewing its Cuba policy, but says they have no immediate decision or change on that. The Cuban exiled community once again showing their support here in little Havana. There are reports that Raul Castro has come out of retirement in the wake of the massive demonstrations. He's joining in on meetings and once again pointing the finger at the United States for their economic crisis. David? Victoroquendo in south Florida tonight. Thank you. And overseas and in south

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.