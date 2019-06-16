-
Now Playing: Police officer fixes student's tie ahead of graduation
-
Now Playing: Teen celebrates as he's presented Kindness Award at graduation
-
Now Playing: Boeing's CEO called the handling of problematic 737 Max jets a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: Dad and son graduate together
-
Now Playing: Mom crediting an app with helping to save her daughter's life
-
Now Playing: Officers with guns drawn threaten a family over suspicion of shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Severe storms stretching from Texas to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Grandparents defend against would-be kidnapper
-
Now Playing: Teen cannot contain excitement after surprise from parents
-
Now Playing: Forceful arrest of 16-year-old caught on bodycam
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old takes on suspected robber with machete
-
Now Playing: Mayor of Phoenix slams police officers' 'inappropriate' actions
-
Now Playing: New developments in the murder of Arkansas state senator
-
Now Playing: Plane blows out several tires, skids on runway during landing
-
Now Playing: The Midwest gets hit with heavy round of tornadoes
-
Now Playing: Man trespassed in Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office
-
Now Playing: From falling off a paraglider to falling in love
-
Now Playing: Passenger plane skids off runway at Newark International Airport in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Murder of former Arkansas state senator raises questions
-
Now Playing: Tense confrontation between Phoenix police and a young family