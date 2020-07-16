Dad and stepdaughter who battled cancer give back to team that cared for them

More
Ryan Dwyer and 12-year-old stepdaughter Violet were diagnosed with different types of cancers and treated at two hospitals in Seattle.
1:56 | 07/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad and stepdaughter who battled cancer give back to team that cared for them

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"Ryan Dwyer and 12-year-old stepdaughter Violet were diagnosed with different types of cancers and treated at two hospitals in Seattle. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71809578","title":"Dad and stepdaughter who battled cancer give back to team that cared for them","url":"/WNT/video/dad-stepdaughter-battled-cancer-give-back-team-cared-71809578"}