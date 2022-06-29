Dallas area hit with once-in-a-thousand-year flood

A once-in-a-thousand-year rain event swamped the Dallas-Fort Worth area with more than 9 inches of rain, leading to severe flooding in some areas and hundreds of water rescues.

