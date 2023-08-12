Damar Hamlin makes good on vow to return to football

The Buffalo Bills safety, who in January suffered cardiac arrest, jumped right back in making three tackles in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

August 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live