Transcript for Dangerous cold weather batters much of the US

We begin tonight with more than 200 million bracing for extreme cold. Windchills well below zero from the dakotas through Michigan. A clipper creating dangerous driving conditions across Illinois. Cars skidding off the highway. Record cold expected to push into the northeast this week. Rob Marciano leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, parts of the midwest getting some of the coldest air to hit the U.S. In years. Travel in parts of North Dakota, already treacherous. I-94, impossible to see through the blowing snow. That storm, a precursor to life-threateningly low temperatures. Icy conditions across Illinois, already causing spinouts and crashes on the highways. In Chicago, it was colder than in some parts of Alaska. The Chicago river resembling a skating rink. Akin, that's what's terrible. It feels like it's burning. Reporter: On lake Michigan, this steam devil was spotted. And in Wisconsin, they're still digging out from last week's storm, with even more snow in store. I tried to shovel out myself, and there was no way I could. Reporter: To the east, icebreakers patrolling niagara falls. Nearly 228 million Americans bracing for below freezing and potentially record-breaking temperatures this week. Dangerous temperatures for so many across the country. Rob Marciano joins us now on the set. Walk us through the next few days. It will come in stages. In the end, it will affect the entire eastern half of the country. A huge arctic air mass. You see snow reaching across the upper midwest. Winter storm warnings, and now blizzard warnings for the leading edge. And Chicago, a mess in the morning. Tuesday evening rush across the northeast. Here comes the cold. Could see a foot just north of Chicago. And minus-23, could be minus-50 factoring in the winds in Chicago. Minus-60 in Des Moines. Take care of pets, keep your kids inside, and wait this out. It will take several days. Tom? More than 200 million in the path.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.