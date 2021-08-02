-
Now Playing: Northeast due for another blast of winter
-
Now Playing: Officials worry Super Bowl watch parties could spike COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs fight for Super Bowl win as linebackers coach under investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial 48 hours away
-
Now Playing: Businesses add COVID-19 fees to bills
-
Now Playing: Deadly avalanches kill 15 people in 1 week
-
Now Playing: Deadly flooding after part of Himalayan glacier breaks off
-
Now Playing: Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies from prostate cancer
-
Now Playing: More women than ever were on the Super Bowl field this year
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the 1st Black woman network anchor: Carole Simpson
-
Now Playing: Memorial service for slain FBI agent Daniel Alfin held in Miami
-
Now Playing: Northern lights seen across Minnesota sky
-
Now Playing: Man dies after explosion at baby shower in Michigan
-
Now Playing: Young Buccaneers fan gets his 1st jersey ahead of Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: George Floyd street mural dedicated in his hometown
-
Now Playing: Couple injured after off-duty cop drives into their home
-
Now Playing: Biden works to gain support for COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: Suzanne Somers surprised by intruder during Facebook Live show