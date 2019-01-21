Day 31 of the government shutdown

More
A record number of TSA workers are calling out due to financial difficulties, with as many as ten percent of workers not present on the job.
2:09 | 01/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day 31 of the government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60530705,"title":"Day 31 of the government shutdown","duration":"2:09","description":"A record number of TSA workers are calling out due to financial difficulties, with as many as ten percent of workers not present on the job.","url":"/WNT/video/day-31-government-shutdown-60530705","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.