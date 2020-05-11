Day after election, US awaits final results

More
A razor-thin margin in Wisconsin shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the apparent winner. Key battleground states North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania are still in play.
4:55 | 11/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day after election, US awaits final results

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"A razor-thin margin in Wisconsin shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the apparent winner. Key battleground states North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania are still in play.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74028289","title":"Day after election, US awaits final results","url":"/WNT/video/day-election-us-awaits-final-results-74028289"}