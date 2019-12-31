-
Now Playing: Police chief delivers Amazon packages left in middle of street
-
Now Playing: Swing state voters react to the House impeaching Trump
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm exits after causing snow squall in Rochester
-
Now Playing: Video captures moment that sinkhole swallowed SUV
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in Kansas after small plane crashes
-
Now Playing: US Army bans soldiers from using popular Tik Tok app
-
Now Playing: Camera shows man reportedly robbed, shot begging for help
-
Now Playing: Idaho Police: Mother knows whereabouts of 2 missing children
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly church shooting had lengthy criminal record
-
Now Playing: Specialized drones to fill skies over NYC for New Year’s Eve
-
Now Playing: Prepping for the NYC ball drop
-
Now Playing: Black rhino born on Christmas Eve at Michigan zoo
-
Now Playing: Greyhound offers free bus tickets for runaway kids to reunite with families
-
Now Playing: Boy, 12, saves great-grandparents from stabbing in Texas
-
Now Playing: NYC woman falls through roof of building
-
Now Playing: Officer fabricated slur on McDonald’s coffee cup, police chief says
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old heart recipient is given puppy from stranger
-
Now Playing: Authorities file hate crime charges against man in Hanukkah stabbing