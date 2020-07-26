3 dead after small plane crashes into a home

More
Two other people on board managed to escape the wreckage.
1:02 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 dead after small plane crashes into a home
Reporter: Tonight, authorities investigating this fiery scene. A small plane plunging into this Utah home. The plane just crashed into their house. This is our neighbors. Reporter: Six people onboard the piper pa-32, the debris scattered in this backyard. The crash Saturday afternoon killing three, including the pilot and his 9-month-old baby girl. The pilot's wife and their 2-year-old son in critical condition. Also among the injured, a 72-year-old woman inside the Seven to ten patients with possibly some trapped in the structure. Reporter: Neighbors feeling the impact. I thought he was going through my front room window. I was in the shower, I was like, what is that noise? Sounds like an airplane. Reporter: An initial report on the crash could take up to two weeks. As of right now, they're not sending out a team because of covid concerns. The investigators relying on footage from authorities instead. Tom? Zohreen, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Two other people on board managed to escape the wreckage. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72000318","title":"3 dead after small plane crashes into a home","url":"/WNT/video/dead-small-plane-crashes-home-72000318"}