Transcript for 3 dead after small plane crashes into a home

Reporter: Tonight, authorities investigating this fiery scene. A small plane plunging into this Utah home. The plane just crashed into their house. This is our neighbors. Reporter: Six people onboard the piper pa-32, the debris scattered in this backyard. The crash Saturday afternoon killing three, including the pilot and his 9-month-old baby girl. The pilot's wife and their 2-year-old son in critical condition. Also among the injured, a 72-year-old woman inside the Seven to ten patients with possibly some trapped in the structure. Reporter: Neighbors feeling the impact. I thought he was going through my front room window. I was in the shower, I was like, what is that noise? Sounds like an airplane. Reporter: An initial report on the crash could take up to two weeks. As of right now, they're not sending out a team because of covid concerns. The investigators relying on footage from authorities instead. Tom? Zohreen, thank you.

