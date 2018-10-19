Deadline to buy Mega Millions tickets varies by state

More
Experts suggest consumers check their state lottery website; Mega Millions hit $1 billion for the first time in the game's history.
0:37 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadline to buy Mega Millions tickets varies by state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58624069,"title":"Deadline to buy Mega Millions tickets varies by state","duration":"0:37","description":"Experts suggest consumers check their state lottery website; Mega Millions hit $1 billion for the first time in the game's history.","url":"/WNT/video/deadline-buy-mega-millions-tickets-varies-state-58624069","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.