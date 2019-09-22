Transcript for Deadline set for Trump administration to hand over whistleblower complaint

And we begin with that breaking news from Washington. House speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening president trump with, quote, "A whole new stage of investigation" unless the administration turns over to congress that whistleblower's complaint. At the heart of that complaint, president trump's phone call with the leader of Ukraine. And for the first time today, the president appearing to acknowledge they did discuss former vice president Joe Biden. In the meantime tonight, there are calls for the president to release the transcript of that phone call. He says he's thinking about it. ABC's David Wright starts us off at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, house speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a Thursday deadline for the trump administration to hand over a whistleblower complaint against the president for congressional review or else, she says, be prepared for "A whole new stage of investigation." At issue is what exactly was said in a July phone call the president had with the leader of Ukraine. The conversation I had with the president of Ukraine was absolutely perfect. And people better find out who these people are that are trying to subvert our country, because here we go again. Reporter: "The Wall Street journal" reports trump repeatedly, eight times, pressured the foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden's son, hunter. After first refusing to say if Biden came up on the call, today trump seemed to acknowledge the leaders did discuss the former vice president. The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption and all of the corruption taking place. Was largely the fact that we don't want our people like vice president Biden and his son creating to the -- the corruption already in the Ukraine, in Ukraine. Reporter: Ukraine's foreign minister is now backing up trump's assertion that he didn't pressure anybody. There was no pressure. That was not pressure. I know when I give pressure and that was not pressure. Well, if that is the case, then why doesn't the president simply release the transcript of that call? Reporter: Today president trump didn't rule that out. We'll make a determination about how to release it, releasing it, saying what we said. The problem is when you ar#e speaking to foreign leaders you don't want foreign leaders to feel that they shouldn't be speaking openly. Reporter: But the trump administration has so far not released the whistleblower complaint. Even after the inspector general for the director of national intelligence determined the complaint was credible and of urgent concern. This weekend, former vice president Biden hit back at trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum. And he's using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me. David Wright joins us live from the white house. David, in that letter, Pelosi said she expects it to be turned ov by Thursday? Reporter: Yes, that's when the director of national intelligence, the acting director, is scheduled to appear at an open session. Pelosi warns if the administration fails to turn it over by then, she says they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness. Tom? David, thank you. And now to a shakeup in the

