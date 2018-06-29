Transcript for Deadly Capital Gazette shooting 'was a targeted attack': Police

We're beginning with the deadly plot now emerging. What police say led that gunman to open fire on that news room. Tonight new images from inside the building under attack. Police ordering people to rush away from that building with their hands in the air. The suspect found hiding under a desk taken away in handcuffs after surrendering without a fight. And the victims. New details of the suspect's plan. Locking doors so workers couldn't get out. Why he was there in the first place. Gio Benites leading us off tonight. Reporter: First responders racing to get survivors out of the building. Come on guys, we've gotta go. Reporter: People inside the elevator trying to figure out what happened. Somebody was shot. Several shots have been fired, um -- possible uh -- shotgun. At least 10 shots heard. Reporter: Cell phone video appearing to show police leading suspect Jarrod Ramos away in hand cuffs. There were several officers heavily armed, heavily armored screaming at us. Reporter: Ramos appearing in court today. He tells the judge I will not cooperate. Prosecutors say he planned his attack and hunted his victims. There was one victim that had attempted to escape through the back door and was shot at that point. I called the police as soon as I was under the desk. I was not able to talk to them. I don't feel I could do it in a manner that wouldn't tip off our location to the shooter. Reporter: Handing his phone to a reporter. She texted her mother. Crime reporter Phil Davis also hiding under a desk. He could hear the gunman reloading his weapon. It makes you feel helpest. Reporter: Police say Ramos had a shotgun. Police say he had a long held grudge against the media. This was a targeted attack. Reporter: Morning the victims. Wendi winters, Gerald Fischman, he worked for the gazette for 25 years. John Mcnamara. Rebecca Smith just started at the paper and Robert hiaasen. Journalists like all Americans should be free from the fear of being violently attacked. Gio joins us now. We know annapolis is a tight knit community. There are some VI gils planned tonight. That's right David. There are vigils tonight. Some of the reporters are expected to be there. As gio reported that suspect had a grudge against the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.