Deadly explosion in Pennsylvania now ruled a murder-suicide

In Allentown, Pennsylvania, a deadly explosion is now being stated as a murder-suicide as federal agents say Jacob Schmoyer intentionally blew up the car trying to kill 2-year old son and a friend.
0:21 | 10/04/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Deadly explosion in Pennsylvania now ruled a murder-suicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

