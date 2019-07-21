Transcript for Deadly heat lingers in the Northeast

And we begin with the deadly heat. Alerts across 23 states, and the new flash flood threat as the week begins. Firefighters overcome by the heat in New York. The weather taking a major turn in the midwest, dangerous thunderstorms breaking the heat wave. About a half million customers without power in Michigan and Wisconsin. On the east coast, temperatures feeling like more than 100 in D.C., philly, 106 in New York. And firefighters responding to a power outage right now in Brooklyn. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: This blistering heat wave sending emergency crews rushing to a Virginia swim meet. At least 20 people sickened by heat exhaustion. But in New York, it was the first responders who needed help. Extreme heat blamed for three firefighters' injuries. More than 94 million people from Oklahoma to Maine enduring potentially life-threatening many of them while at work, even on a Sunday. At Washington's dulles airport, this sign reminding crews to stay hydrated. We don't want to see people having heat strokes. We don't want to see people pulled off the ramp. Reporter: Baseball fans coming prepared to Yankee stadium. If you don't open it, you can take it inside. Reporter: This fan struggling before the game even started. We met Kisha Rodriguez outside. How good has business been for you today? It's been really good, I'm selling more drinks than hot dogs. Reporter: Holding a cool, wet towel to her face, she's been out here since 8:00 A.M. And she may be outside for ten hours. When we spoke to her, the temperature near her cart was over 120 degrees. The sun is making it hot but this boiler is making you even hotter. Even hotter. Reporter: Relief from the heat, coming with a cost. In Florida, at least eight beachgoers were injured when lightning struck. And hundreds of thousands in Michigan are still without power after strong storms whipped through the midwest. Kaylee, the outages are brutal. But tonight, in some parts of the country, officials warning those with power to conserve? Reporter: That's right. Urging people in New York and elsewhere to reduce their power usage. This heat wave is set to end within the next 24 hours for millions, but not soon enough. Kaylee, thank you. So much going on with the weather, let's get right to rob Marciano, now with the forecast. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Some relief on the way, but this is by far the hottest weekend of the year. Hartford, hitting 100 for the first time since 2012. 107 in Philadelphia, 106 in D.C., even back through St. Louis and Tulsa. The front in Chicago, dropping it to 67 degrees. So, 20 to 30 degrees cooler in just 24 hours. With this will come some rain, strong thunderstorms. D.C., philly, New York, Albany to Boston, flash flood washes up through Tuesday. You can see in the morning rush, some flood warning still coming down. So, going from a heat issue to rain midweek.

