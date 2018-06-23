Transcript for Deadly home explosion in Columbus, Ohio

And back here at home now, we are learning much more about a devastating house plosion in Ohio. It's not the first time this has happened there. The new concern for instigators and homeowners tonight. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Bodycam video captureshe moments after this huge cbus, Ohio, house explosion. Authorities suspect can venger S. And the desperate two people here are critically injured. Extreme damage and even deaths occurring in silar house explosions across the country. This oneess than two weeks ago in cveland, where a group of scrappers trespassing on the property, are being investigated for causing the blast. Scrappers can inadvertently create these catastrophic situationscausing gas leaks when stealing their mateals. Gas meters, hot water heaters, and furnaces are removed from these strucres. They'll continue to go into these structuresil they get every piece of metal out of it. Anythi they can make money off of. Reporter: Scrapping is regulated and legal business in most states. The danger is in thieves ING in empty buildings where the gas has not been turned off. Here, the columbusas company kept the lines live to complete renovation work. Officials tell us these rappers are causing thousands of dollars in damage for only a few cents pound and crews warn, anytime you smell gas it's an emergency situation and to call 911. Whit. Adrienne, thank you.

