Deadly military jet crash at Texas Air Force base

One pilot was killed and another was injured when the T-38 Talon jet went down near the Mexico border, officials said.
0:16 | 11/14/18

Transcript for Deadly military jet crash at Texas Air Force base
To the index of other news into the deadly military jet crashed her lap and air force base in Texas military officials say one pilot was killed. The other injured when their T 38 talon jet went down during a training mission near the Mexican border no word on the survivor's condition the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

