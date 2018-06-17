Transcript for Deadly shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey

Next tonight the deadly chaos erupting at an arts festival. Police responded to shots fired, people caught in the cross fire. Investigators say at least 22 people were injured during the chaos in Trenton, new Jersey. At lea two armed suspects opening fire and everyone trying to samble to safety. Organizers S the event was created in part to stop olence. Reporter: Dramatic cell phone video capturing panic and chaos at a New Jersey art festival. Two suspects opening fire, injung more than 20 people, including a 13-year-old boy. Rescunorth and south medic, city of Trenton, south Clinton avenue at the roebling shopping center. Gunshot victims. Reporter: Around 2:45am Sunday, shots ringing out in a gallery, sding the crowd of more than a 1,000 scattering. 17 victi hit by the hail of bullets. Irvin higgbotham was shot four times in the leg. What did it feel like when you felt thoseullets enter your leg? It was burning. It hurt. It was burning. It hurts now. Reporter: One of the alleged shooters, 32-year-old tahaij wells, gunned down on the scene. 23-year-old amir armst now in custody, facing charges. The violence erupting at "Art all nit," a community event meant for miles. In a statement, organizers of E festival expressing shock and sadne. Our hearts ache,ut our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton will never fade. Not ever. How surprised were you to hear and how saddened that something like this happened at a family, vent? I was very surprised in an ar that was supposed to be a safe place and a safe area, it's ent? I was vsurprised in an ar that was supposed to be a eent? I was very surprised in an area that was supposed to be a safe place and a safe area's disheartening. Erielle joins us from the scene. We saw you speaking with the prosecutor and he tells you this all may have started because of an argument? That's right, Tom, the prosecutor says this event was not target. Those victims simply caught in the cross fire of a neighborhood dispute. Tom? Erielle with thnew reporting tonight. Thank you.

