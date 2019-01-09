Transcript for Deadly shooting rampage leaves 7 dead and over 20 wounded in Texas

This will be an all-week storm for the east coast. Rob, thank you. And now to the active shooting situation across many miles in Texas. A traffic stop turning into a gun battle. The driver shooting from his moving car. More than a dozen crime scenes. Families laying in the dirt outside of one of them. Here's Matt Gutman on the scene with the latest on the investigation. Reporter: That deadly rampage that left seven dead and over 20 wounded, ending in a crunch of metal and gunfire outside this Texas movie theater. Families diving down in a nearby field. A woman using her body as a shield to protect a child. It began just after 3:00 P.M. Saturday with a traffic stop. Authorities saying police pulled over the 36-year-old, who allegedly blasted rifle fire out his rear window, hitting an officer. Shooter's in a Toyota headed westbound towards Odessa. Reporter: Reports of shootings and victims flooded police scanners. We have an active shooter on the interstate. There is another gunshot victim at 125 mile marker. Reporter: The shooter seemingly popping up all over the odessa-midland area. A different type of active shooter that we were involved with because he was mobile. Five people have been shot? Or five shootings? Reporter: Terrifying drivers. Their front windshield's shot out. Reporter: Police say the shooter ditched his car, and hijacked a postal van, killing its driver. A local TV station evacuating its studio as a precaution. The size of the crime scene, right now approximately different scenes we're processing. Reporter: The last of the scenes, the cinergy movie theater, S.W.A.T. Teams storming in. Everybody exit this way! Let's go, let's go! Reporter: Evacuating those inside, and unwittingly right into that final shootout. Wait, they don't have him yet. Come on. Stay low, please stay low. Reporter: After ramming police cars with the van, the shooter is killed. Rick lobo was right there. I heard the shots going over my head. I mean, I'm lucky, there was a lot of people today that probably didn't go home. Reporter: Authorities swarming the suspect's home, investigating what triggered that rampage. The second mass shooting to traumatize this state in a month. Tonight, Texas' governor dodging the issue of banning assault-style rifles. Do you think it's time to start banning these weapons? I want to point out, some of the shootings have not involved A.R.S. Matt, authorities telling you the rampage went on for more than an hour. And if police hadn't stopped the suspect at that theater, it could have been much worse. Reporter: Police displayed incredible courage, using their vehicles and their own bodies to protect the hundreds of moviegoers. One officer wounded in that exchange of gunfire, and we're told all of the wounded are in stable condition, including that 17-month-old baby girl. Matt, thank you. This latest shooting prompting a new round of sorrow

