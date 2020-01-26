Deadly shootout involving sheriff’s deputy outside Tampa

Two men approached a uniformed deputy and started shooting at him once he got out of a car; one gunman was killed.
3:00 | 01/26/20

Back now with the Lyft driver and the deadly police shootout he nearly drove into. Here's ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic new video shows a deadly shootout involving a sheriff's deputy in the middle of a residential neighborhood outside of Tampa. The first shots caught by the dash cam of a Lyft driver who made a wrong turn. I seen the muzzle flashes and I heard the return fire on him as he ditched behind his car. Reporter: According to the pinellas sheriff's office, it all began Thursday night as deputies searched for a car that sped off during a traffic stop. That investigation led authorities to a home where two men, one armed with an assault rifle, approached a uniformed deputy in an unmarked car. As soon as the deputy got out of his car, the gun battle began. I heard a boom, boom, boom, boom boom. Pow, pow, pow. Reporter: Officials say the deputy fired 18 shots, one hitting and killing 29-year-old marquis golden. The other suspect, Delvin Ford, seen here, was later arrested, hiding on a rooftop with a gun. If deputy curry had not gotten out of his car that, car probably would have been a coffin. Reporter: And tonight, the

