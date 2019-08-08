Transcript for Deadly stabbing spree across Orange County, California

And we start tonight with a dangerous and deadly incident across the country. In Orange county, California, a man on a deadly rampage, killing four, injuring two, robbing several locations. Police finally catching up with him. Still wondering what drove him to these apparent random acts of violence. While in Pittsburgh, another stabbing. Two women wounded, one of them did not survive. ABC's Kaylee Hartung starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, police say this man, 33-year-old Zachary Castenada, murdered four people in a vicious crime spree. Last night, the communities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana were preyed upon by violent individual who had no remoers or care for the safety of anyone other than himself. Reporter: According to police, Castenada's rampage starting Wednesday afternoon in Orange county, California, with a robbery at this apartment complex where he lives. Minutes later, burglarizing this bakery. The suspect then returning, police say, to his apartment complex, stabbing two men who confronted him, killing them both. Then two more armed burglaries, stabbing a female employee at an insurance company multiple times. Next, allegedly attacked a man pumping gas. Seven minutes later, killing a third man outside a subway restaurant. And then a fourth man, a security guard, inside this 7-eleven, where the suspect was arrested. The flags behind me are for half staff, that's for the needless violence that's happened across the united States. Reporter: Less than 24 hours later, Pittsburgh, the scene of another random, fatal stabbing. A woman at a bus stop killed, police say, by a suspect who then stabbed another woman walking by. The man quickly taken into And Kay Lee Hartung joins us now live. What are bliss saying about the motives here, and any word on the condition of the other victims? Reporter: Well, Tom, police say they're questioning both men. Their motives, though, still unclear. The man arrested in California, authorities say, he's a known gang member. He's been convicted of drug and gun offenses in the past. And Tom, the three people who were injured between these two incidents, they're all expected to survive. Tom? Kaylee Hartung for us. Thank you.

