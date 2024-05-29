Deadly Wisconsin home explosion likely caused by gunfire

Two people died in a house explosion and fire in southern Wisconsin and authorities believe that the reported gunfire from neighbors occurred when the flames set off ammunition stored inside the home.

May 29, 2024

