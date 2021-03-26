Death toll rises after violent tornadoes in Alabama

More
At least six people have been killed after nearly two dozen tornadoes sliced across three states. One tornado possibly carved a 100-mile path of destruction across Alabama.
3:06 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death toll rises after violent tornadoes in Alabama

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:06","description":"At least six people have been killed after nearly two dozen tornadoes sliced across three states. One tornado possibly carved a 100-mile path of destruction across Alabama. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76713214","title":"Death toll rises after violent tornadoes in Alabama","url":"/WNT/video/death-toll-rises-violent-tornadoes-alabama-76713214"}