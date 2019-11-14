9 deaths at USC under investigation

More
The University of Southern California confirmed police want to know if some of the student deaths – three were suicides – were caused by drug overdoses or tainted drugs.
0:14 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9 deaths at USC under investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The University of Southern California confirmed police want to know if some of the student deaths – three were suicides – were caused by drug overdoses or tainted drugs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66990263","title":"9 deaths at USC under investigation","url":"/WNT/video/deaths-usc-investigation-66990263"}