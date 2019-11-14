-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick to hold public workout for teams: NFL
-
Now Playing: Trump says he’s ‘too busy’ to watch public impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Authorities identify freshman who died at Washington State
-
Now Playing: 9 deaths at USC under investigation
-
Now Playing: Woman living in car with 2 dogs gets home, thanks to 2 best friends
-
Now Playing: Police investigating killing of US teacher in Dominican Republic
-
Now Playing: Apple Watch reliably detects atrial fibrillations: Study
-
Now Playing: Climate change blamed for deadly, damaging floods in Italy
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ James going up against librarian who ended winning streak
-
Now Playing: Impeachment battle goes public with millions watching
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast brings whiteout conditions and deadly havoc on roads in Northeast
-
Now Playing: The surprise tribute to Alex Trebek
-
Now Playing: Google collecting health data from millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: San Francisco man handcuffed for eating on train platform
-
Now Playing: America Strong: Dolly Parton
-
Now Playing: Disney launched its new service, ‘Disney+’
-
Now Playing: 3 more fraternity deaths at 3 separate universities
-
Now Playing: Detroit teenager’s double lung transplant caused by vaping
-
Now Playing: Urgent nationwide manhunt for Marine
-
Now Playing: Tomorrow’s impeachment showdown