Transcript for Debate over facial coverings intensifies

tries to block any mayor from mandating masks in Georgia, the heated debate. The head of the CDC said with if we all wore masks we could have it under control in weeks. Tonight we take you inside the community meetings where there is real push-back. Here is Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, emotions running high at this meeting over masks in schools. This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing. We are supposed to be physically distancing, wearing masks. Reporter: Anti-mask protesters erupting in boos. The Utah county commission suspending the meeting before debate could even begin. I think it's a political hoax and I am against the masks. Since when do we have a constitutional right to put other people's lives in danger? We can't smoke in public places. Reporter: Police arresting this Louisiana man, accused of backing his car into an officer, after refusing to wear a mask in a Walmart. A fierce debate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the city passing a mandatory mask ordinance. My rights are civil rights! Don't be stupid, do what you're supposed to do to help your family, your friends and other people. Reporter: Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt becoming the first governor to test positive for covid on Tuesday, the same day he was seen in a meeting without a mask. Stitt refusing to issue a statewide order. How do you enforce it? Are we going to put people in jail? Reporter: Today, the governors of Colorado and Arkansas, who both previously opposed statewide mask orders, now reversing course. Alabama's governor Kay Ivey also initially resisting mask and stay-at-home orders saying this just two weeks ago. You know, you shouldn't have to order somebody to do what is just in your own best interest. Reporter: But with the state setting a record for hospitalizations on Wednesday, the governor now issuing a statewide mask order. The numbers and the data over the past few weeks are definitely trending in the wrong direction. Reporter: As Texas hit a record number of daily deaths, the governor now pleading with residents to follow his mask order issued two weeks ago. There's only one thing that can slow the spread. And that is by people adopting the use of wearing a face guard of some sort. Marcus Moore with us tonight from Dallas. On this front more major retailers are saying shoppers must wear Marvs in their stores? Reporter: Yeah, David, target, CVS and Walgreens are following in the footsteps of Walmart, Kroger and Kohl's and will soon require marchings in all of their stores as the covid cases continue to rise across the country. David. All right, Marcus Moore from Texas, thank you, particular

