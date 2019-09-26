Transcript for Delta baggage handler arrested for alleged $250,000 theft

Next tonight, a baggage handler for delta airlines was arrested here in New York City. A quarter million dollars in cash missing from JFK airport. Where is that money tonight? Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, federal authorities in New York City say a delta baggage handler is the culprit behind a massive cash heist at JFK airport. Police arresting 40-year-old quincy thorp at his home on Brooklyn early this morning, but more than a quarter million dollars they say he took still missing. He's denying it. They searched his home, his car. They didn't find anything. Reporter: The money was partial of a cash shipment that was being loaded onto delta flight 1225, bound for Miami. When the flight arrived, the money was gone. We've seen baggage handlers behaving badly before. In 2013, New York port authority police set up a sting operation, placing cameras in the holds of planes. Catching handlers stealing cash right out of a passenger's wallet. Seven workers were charged. And David, in this new case, police say they quickly identified thorp, because around the time of the theft, he went home sick. Delta has launched an internal investigation and thorp has been E released on bond. David? Gio, thank you. When we come back, the stars

