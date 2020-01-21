Delta employees receiving an extra paycheck

The airline revealed it would pay out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to all eligible employees.
0:15 | 01/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta employees receiving an extra paycheck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

