Democrat presidential primary season kicks off in South Carolina

The first official contest of the season could be a test for President Joe Biden as he hopes to hold onto Black voters who were instrumental in getting him elected in 2020.

February 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live