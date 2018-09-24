Transcript for Democrats demand the Senate halt SCOTUS nomination

Terry Moran at court toght.heshowdown now set F Thursday morning, and senators are alrey feeling E heat tonight. All of the Republicans ohe senate judiciary cmittee a men and many of the senators who will ultimately on kavanare up for re-election. And across this vrong opinions on sides. Mary bce on capitol hill tonight whererotestersre demag one sat take a stand,ator Susan collineporter: Foran Collins, the political press T right to her wieve Ford! Reporter: Pr tors demandin she vote N on Brett Kavanaugh or else. We believe she C do the right thing. If she doesn't, we're going T replace Reporter: Even before a nd accuser cam out alleging sexual conduct B kavaugh, Collins said she wldn't be Ed. Do I feeessure, sure, but I don'tlto make a decision until I'm ready. And, by thewa thereare, like seven of us T are ended, 'S N jus me Reporter: D demanding the sen hit brakes on kavanaugh'snomination H ofseen a bravely cominward with allegations that I thiittee shou hear andrea fully. Reporter: But Republicans are plowing ahead. Ortc T latest allegations are, quote, phony. It's to me these allegat comeutf noere a the last minute. Reporr:n leader H Mcconnell today defiant, blastingemocrats for playing politics. This is whhe so-call restan has becom a sar campaign, pure and simp aided and abetted byf the Ed states senate. Eporter: In a letter T the Republican chairman,la wring, "While I am friged plea know my fear will no hold me back fromng." The airman wri back "Both of you deservedible and fair process," add egg, in his own haiting, "P.S., I loo fod to your testimony." Brucee O hill tonight. Testimony duled forursday. We'll be righthere WYOU, ma. Testimony? Repdavid, T white house is png for committee to vote right after blasey for and Kavanaugh test and we heard today rlican leader Mitch mcconll stent, he said therwill be vote on Kavanaugh in, quote, tnearfeur

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.