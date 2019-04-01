Transcript for Deputies charged in deaths of 2 patients during Hurricane Florence

We turn next tonight to two deputies now charged after driving two pashs in a van around a road barrier and right into flood waters. The deputies were rescued from the top of the van. The patients drowned inside. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: These two former South Carolina sheriff's deputies appeared in court today wearing jailhouse jumpsuits. 66-year-old Stephen flood and 29-year-old Joshua bishop are charged tonight with involuntary manslaughter in the drownings of two mental health patients who they were assigned to move to a care facility during the floods of hurricane Florence last September. Prosecutors say they're both criminally negligent for driving past barricades and failing to turn away from deepening flood waters about an hour north of Myrtle Beach. 45-year-old Wendy newton, and 43-year-old Nicolette green were locked in the back of the sinking van and drowned. The two deputies were found alive, sitting on the roof. They were not able to get the van doors open and to get the ladies out. Reporter: The families of both women want the men convicted. It wasn't a tragedy. It wasn't an accident. Reporter: One of the attorneys for the two men says his client did everything he could to help the women. Now to an elite Navy

