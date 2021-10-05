Derby-winning horse fails post-race drug test

Medina Spirit is trainer Bob Baffert’s fifth horse to fail a drug test in a year. He denied any wrongdoing. Medina Spirit was tested again to confirm the accuracy of the first test.
0:17 | 05/10/21

