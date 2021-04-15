Derek Chauvin invokes 5th Amendment during murder trial

On Thursday, Chauvin told the court he will not testify in his own defense. Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary physician, was called to rebut testimony of a defense medical expert witness.
1:42 | 04/15/21

