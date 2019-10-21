Transcript for Desperate Kurds angry as US troops leave northern Syria

And president trump tonight on Syria, and now, it seems, the U.S. Will keep some U.S. Troops in Syria, but he stressed today -- this was entirely different. And it comes amid those new images showing U.S. Allies, the kurds, with seasons for president trump, slowing potatoes at the convoy of U.S. Troops as they left. 11,000 kurds lost their lives in the fight against ISIS, and tonight, the president saying we are not there to protect the kurds. ABC's James Longman reporting from the region again tonight. Reporter: U.S. Troops leaving northern Syria, their path blocked by desperate kurds holding signs. One reading, "Thanks for U.S. People, but trump betrayed us." There was a time when kurds would celebrate American soldiers as heroes. Not now. This departing convoy pelted with potatoes and screams, calling Americans liars. The president unmoved. We never agreed to, you know, protect the kurds. We supported them for three and a half, four years. We never agreed to protect the kurds for the rest of their lives. Reporter: In those four years, 11,000 kurds have died fighting ISIS. While the president has repeatedly insisted American soldiers would be coming home, when asked today about some U.S. Troops remaining in Syria -- That's a totally different section. That's a totally different mindset. So, we have a small group there and we secured the oil. Other than that there's no reason for it, in our opinion. Reporter: Reports say more between 200 to 300 could go to eastern Syria to protect those oil interests. Those leaving are headed to Iraq to monitor ISIS. James Longman with us tonight from northern Iraq. The cease-fire deadline is now less than 24 hours away. What are the indications on the ground there. Does it appear this will hold? Reporter: Well, David, a kurdish comando told us tonight he's wary of an intensification, because the two sides have very different ideas about how far into Syria to retreat. Russia increasing its influence here as America backs off. James Longman with us again tonight from Iraq. Thank you, James.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.