Transcript for Destructive storms expected to spread through US

We begin tonight with the deadly summer slam. Destructive storms across the midwest. Flash flooding alerts right now, five tornadoes reported in four states including Texas. Powerful flooding washing away roads in Missouri. A thunderstorm cancelling a country music festival in Kansas. Severe storm threats from Texas to Kentucky. Rob Marciano leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, powerful storms barreling through the heartland. Five reported tornadoes across four states including Texas and Colorado. The storms blamed for two fatalities. Winds whipping across Oklahoma, tearing down the football bleachers at mannford high school. And in Missouri, a flash flood emergency declared there. Torrential rains turning roads into rivers. Swamping a local business. Concertgoers in Kansas scrambling to safety as lightning strikes near a country music festival. And we're seeing this dramatic rescue. Officers risking their own lives to save two people from a raging river in Kent, Ohio. She's got to be numb, frozen, and scared. Reporter: One woman falling out of her kayak, desperately holding on to tree branches for 30 minutes before finally being rescued. Whoo! Thankfully they were able to get to us. Rob Marciano joins us on set. You're telling us some of the storms are moving east? Two to three inches per hour. And flash floods for the next couple of hours north of Kansas City. And thunderstorm watches from north Texas up through the Ohio valley. Winds over 110 miles an hour today in Kansas. These are packing a punch, and sometimes rain leading to flash floods. Heavy rain expected as far south as Dallas. Could see 2 to 4 inches through Monday night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.