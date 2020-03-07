Transcript for New details emerge in disappearance of soldier Vanessa Guillen

Next, the grim new details emerging about the disappearance of soldier Vanessa Guillen. Guillen's heart broken family is demanding justice and accusing the army of failing to take her disappearance seriously. Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, a civilian confessed to helping get rid of Guillen's body and saying Robinson told her he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer several times and moved her body in a box to a location near the Leon river. She helped dismember the body and attempted to burn it adding she later recognized private first class Vanessa Guillen. Robinson killed himself Wednesday morning after partial human remains were found on Tuesday. Positive identification is still pending. Guillen's family said before she vanished the 20-year-old claimed she was sexually harassed by a superior but was afraid to report it. Ever since she came to fort hood her personality changed. The army still investigating the claims and said they found no evidence Guillen was sexually harassed. The family's attorney accused fort hood of keeping the family in the dark. The least they could have done is to provide answers for that family. She wanted to join the army to have better opportunities for myself and my parents. Join to protect and serve yet they failed her. Cecily is due in court on Monday and the Guillen family is calling on congress to investigate the handling of the case. The top commander at fort hood said he tried to balance informing the family with protecting the investigation. Thank you. Next, the holiday weekend kicks off with scorching heat

