Transcript for New details emerge for missing yoga teacher

newly released surveillance of that missing young woman who went for a hike in Hawaii. Her family in Maryland is desperate tonight for the public's help. And this evening right here, the new surveillance. Where she was last seen. And we hear from her boyfriend. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new surveillance images showing yoga instructor and avid hiker Amanda Eller just minutes before she vanished more than a week ago. Eller, shopping at a local market, wearing yoga pants and flip-flops, then driving off in her white SUV. Aloha from maui, Hawaii. My name is Amanda Eller. Reporter: Her boyfriend telling us he directed police to where he thought she might be. I said, you know, maybe the makawao forest. And so, they sent out a bunch of patrol cars and sure enough, someone found her car in the parking lot. Reporter: Inside, Eller's wallet and phone. Authorities say they don't consider her boyfriend a suspect. I had to go to the police station and take a lie detector test, which I passed. Reporter: Over 100 volunteers known as Amanda's angels still searching the area, dense with eucalyptus groves and ravines hundreds of feet deep. Unfortunately, the situation hasn't changed. It's only getting, you know, more dire at this point. Reporter: David, her fall Bly believes that Amanda fell during that hike, but that forest is so lush, they simply can't find her through all that fom yaj. All right, Matt, thank you.

