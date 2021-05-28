New details about suspected San Jose shooter who killed 9

Sources confirm a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. customs officers had detained Samuel Cassidy after a 2016 trip because he had “books about terrorism,” according to a Homeland Security memo.
5:21 | 05/28/21

