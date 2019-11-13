Now Playing: Double lung transplant doctor calls vaping ‘senseless’

Now Playing: Arctic blast brings whiteout conditions and deadly havoc on roads in Northeast

Now Playing: The surprise tribute to Alex Trebek

Now Playing: Google collecting health data from millions of Americans

Now Playing: San Francisco man handcuffed for eating on train platform

Now Playing: America Strong: Dolly Parton

Now Playing: Disney launched its new service, ‘Disney+’

Now Playing: 3 more fraternity deaths at 3 separate universities

Now Playing: Detroit teenager’s double lung transplant caused by vaping

Now Playing: Dreamers’ fate in hands of nation’s highest court

Now Playing: Urgent nationwide manhunt for Marine

Now Playing: Tomorrow’s impeachment showdown

Now Playing: 3 DACA recipients share worries for future

Now Playing: DACA recipients speak out as Supreme Court hears arguments on case

Now Playing: Woman's body found near wastewater treatment plant

Now Playing: Newtown shooting victim families can sue gun-maker, Supreme Court allows

Now Playing: Milwaukee will soon provide tiny homes to veterans

Now Playing: 8-year-old boy with rare illness gets incredible birthday cake donation

Now Playing: Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Seattle