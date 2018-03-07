Transcript for Devices called skimmers are stealing credit card information at gas stations

to your money. A holiday travel alert no as near 40 mil Americans take to the roador the fourth ofy holiday, the secret service is warning about age in crime a the gas .from devices hidden inside the pump, to steal cret card numbers. Abc'hief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas explains. Reporter: Watch re, as these men appear to be tamperin with a gas pump. Only takes a few seconds, and like that, they've installed a device called a skimmer. Customers would never know it's ere, but a skimmer is capable ofhoning O credit informion and sending it wirelessly tofrauters. And we're talking about thnds of customers being hit and mill of dollars being Sten? Thousanvery day. Reporter: Those criminals can oduce thousands of terfeit credit cards with the stolen information. This past weekend, the St service fanned out Ross the nation at more than 85 locations in 21 states hunting for skimmers since may, in just two operations, the secre service has recovered 136 of these devices. And acrding to the service, is type of credit fraud is generatiundreds O millions of dollan losses annually. They'll take Thelen payment card number and then they will code a gift card or credit card and use that to buy electronics, cards, stuff they C fence. Reporter: The secretervice says you can prote yourself by Ng with your credit C inside tas station simply payiith cash. Tom? Pierre Thomas for us T. Pierre, thank you.

