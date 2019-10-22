Transcript for Diane Sawyer sits down with Michael and Cameron Douglas

And Diane sawyer tonight with a television first. Sitting down with Cameron Douglas and his father, Michael Douglas. Cameron breaking his silence about his famous family, his struggle with addiction and his seven years in prison. He writes about it in his new book "Long way home." His father telling Diane he reached an emotional breaking point with his son. We had reached a point where I thought I was going to lose him and was not willing to emotionally commit anymore. And you said, don't you love me anymore, dad? Those words were heartbreaking, to me. At what point do you protect yourself or your other loved ones around you before you get dragged into this and it falls apart? It destroys you. Diane with the ABC news special. It airs right here tonight, 10:00 P.M. Eastern. Very brave and very candid with Diane and we look forward to that a little later tonight.

