Disney Cruise ship saves 4 people on sinking catamaran off coast of Bermuda

The Coast Guard says the Disney Treasure cruise ship saved four people on a sinking catamaran about 230 miles from the coast of Bermuda. 

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live