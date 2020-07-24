Dispute aboard Spirit Airlines flight leads to airport brawl

The airline said two passengers who got in an argument before takeoff refused to exit the plane and after the pilot canceled the flight, the fight continued in the San Juan airport terminal.
0:17 | 07/24/20

