Disturbing takedown outside a hospital in North Carolina

More
Surveillance footage captured security guards tackling a 16-year-old boy to the ground and tasing him in front of his mother, who says her son was having a mental health episode.
1:27 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disturbing takedown outside a hospital in North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Surveillance footage captured security guards tackling a 16-year-old boy to the ground and tasing him in front of his mother, who says her son was having a mental health episode.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69037029","title":"Disturbing takedown outside a hospital in North Carolina","url":"/WNT/video/disturbing-takedown-hospital-north-carolina-69037029"}