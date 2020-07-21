Transcript for Disturbing twist in investigation of attack on federal judge’s family

There is new reporting tonight in the deadly attack in the family of a federal judge. Authorities say the suspect was fund dead and tonight, is he connected to another murder? Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, authorities uncovering disturbing twists as they investigate the attack on new Jersey federal judge Esther Salas' family, that left her only son dead and husband in the hospital. Law enforcement sources revealing suspect Roy den Hollander is also being investigated in the killing of of Marc Angelucci this month in California. He was an angel here on Earth and he will be greatly missed. Reporter: Sources say the gunman in Angelucci's killing was dressed similarly to den Hollander, wearing a FedEx uniform, when police say he opened fire on Salas' 20-year-old son Daniel and husband mark Anderl on Sunday. A 2015 case in which Devin hold den Hollander, a lawyer and self-described anti-feminist, represented the mraf was presided over by judge Salas before another lawyer took over in June 2019. Authorities seen removing boxes from his New York City apartment. Sources say den Hollander killed himself in upstate New York on Monday. Along with his body, the names of a dozen others were found in his car including New York state chief judge Janet Difiore. Two guns and cash were also found, sources say. North Brunswick's mayor, a Salas family friend, says the town is in shock over Daniel Anderl's killing. Sources tell ABC news den Hollander had been diagnosed with cancer. Officials are investigating whether these attacks were grudge killings committed by someone who knew they were dying.

