DJ who inspired famous Robin Williams movie has died

Adrian Cronauer was an Air Force DJ before later becoming an actor, lawyer, and Pentagon adviser.
0:16 | 07/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for DJ who inspired famous Robin Williams movie has died
A passing to note tonight Adrian Kron our has died the air force DJ who inspired the Robin Williams movie good morning Vietnam of course would that signature line. I don't. Dream come our of the real digit. Was seventeen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

