DNA tests underway to confirm captured cougar attacked bikers

More
Authorities are investigating why a cougar attacked and killed a mountain biker outside of Seattle
1:02 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DNA tests underway to confirm captured cougar attacked bikers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55338047,"title":"DNA tests underway to confirm captured cougar attacked bikers","duration":"1:02","description":"Authorities are investigating why a cougar attacked and killed a mountain biker outside of Seattle","url":"/WNT/video/dna-tests-underway-confirm-captured-cougar-attacked-bikers-55338047","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.